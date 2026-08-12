IndiGo flight from Kolkata lands in Chennai after engine failure
An IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Chennai had a tense moment on Tuesday night when its left engine failed just before arrival.
The plane, carrying 224 people, landed safely at Chennai airport around 11:37pm just a few minutes behind schedule, after airport officials declared a full emergency.
Chennai airport activated emergency protocols
Chennai airport jumped into action with emergency protocols as soon as the alert was raised.
Thankfully, everyone on board was safe, and there were no injuries or casualties.
Normal airport operations resumed shortly after the emergency status was lifted.
Air India flight turbulence injures 17+
This incident came after an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi hit severe turbulence, injuring at least 17 people.
These back-to-back events are reminders of how crucial strong safety measures and quick responses are for keeping passengers safe during unexpected situations.