IndiGo flight makes emergency landing due to dust storm
An IndiGo flight headed to Dibrugarh had to make an unexpected stop in Imphal on Sunday, thanks to a sudden dust storm that made landing unsafe.
With 144 passengers onboard, the crew followed safety protocols and diverted the plane when visibility at Dibrugarh Airport dropped below safe limits.
'Visibility levels at Dibrugarh airport were below...': Official
Airport director Bangajit Saha explained, "Visibility levels at Dibrugarh airport were below the minimum safe requirements at the time. With poor visibility persisting, the crew decided to divert to Imphal as the nearest viable alternative."
Once the storm calmed down, officials gave the green light for takeoff again.
The flight finally landed safely in Dibrugarh about two hours late—a reminder of how sticking to safety rules really does keep everyone protected when weather gets wild.