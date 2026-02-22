IndiGo flight makes emergency landing due to dust storm

'Visibility levels at Dibrugarh airport were below...': Official

Airport director Bangajit Saha explained, "Visibility levels at Dibrugarh airport were below the minimum safe requirements at the time. With poor visibility persisting, the crew decided to divert to Imphal as the nearest viable alternative."

Once the storm calmed down, officials gave the green light for takeoff again.

The flight finally landed safely in Dibrugarh about two hours late—a reminder of how sticking to safety rules really does keep everyone protected when weather gets wild.