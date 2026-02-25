IndiGo flight passengers stranded on plane for 5 hours
On Tuesday, over 200 people on an IndiGo flight from Chennai to Singapore were made to wait on the aircraft at Chennai airport for five hours because of an air-conditioning issue that required engineering intervention and because the cockpit crew exceeded flight duty time limitations, necessitating an alternate crew.
The AC kept cutting out, causing discomfort for passengers, including infants, children and the elderly.
Passengers threatened if they tried to deboard, say reports
The original pilot had to leave in the middle of the delay because he'd maxed out his duty hours.
A new crew showed up around 11am but passengers still weren't allowed off the plane.
Some even said CISF staff threatened them if they tried to deboard.
Statement from airline
A statement signed by Himanshu Srivastava said technical issues were sorted and that passengers got regular updates and refreshments during the wait.
Still, a lot of flyers felt let down by how things were handled.