IndiGo flight passengers stranded on plane for 5 hours India Feb 25, 2026

On Tuesday, over 200 people on an IndiGo flight from Chennai to Singapore were made to wait on the aircraft at Chennai airport for five hours because of an air-conditioning issue that required engineering intervention and because the cockpit crew exceeded flight duty time limitations, necessitating an alternate crew.

The AC kept cutting out, causing discomfort for passengers, including infants, children and the elderly.