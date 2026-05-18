IndiGo flight paused at Dhaka after pilot spots nearby fox India May 18, 2026

An IndiGo flight at Dhaka airport had an unexpected pause when the pilot spotted a fox just 30 feet from the plane and radioed, "Sir, I can see a fox 30 feet to the right of the airplane... Clear of it, and we will taxi,".

Air traffic control quickly stepped in and asked the crew to wait while they sorted things out.