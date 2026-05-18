IndiGo flight paused at Dhaka after pilot spots nearby fox
India
An IndiGo flight at Dhaka airport had an unexpected pause when the pilot spotted a fox just 30 feet from the plane and radioed, "Sir, I can see a fox 30 feet to the right of the airplane... Clear of it, and we will taxi,".
Air traffic control quickly stepped in and asked the crew to wait while they sorted things out.
Man removes fox and flight resumes
The fox wandered even closer, just 30 meters ahead, before a black car arrived to track it down.
After a brief search near the taxiway, one man managed to remove the animal by grabbing its neck.
With the taxiway clear again, the flight continued without any more hiccups.