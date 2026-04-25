IndiGo grooming manual screenshots prompt criticism over Hindu symbol bans
India
IndiGo is under fire after screenshots of its grooming manual were shared online, with many accusing the airline of unfairly banning Hindu symbols like Tilak and Sindoor while allowing other religious markers.
The leak has triggered boycott calls and a heated debate on X.
Lenskart backlash fuels legal rules demand
The controversy follows a similar backlash against Lenskart over its internal policies on religious symbols.
Many online are now demanding clear, consistent legal rules for all companies to prevent double standards, warning that brands could face serious market fallout if they don't address these concerns.