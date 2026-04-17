IndiGo issues advisory after rough weather disrupts Delhi flights
India
Delhi airport saw flight disruptions on Friday thanks to rough weather, with IndiGo being affected.
The airline has put out a travel advisory, letting fliers know to expect delays and possible schedule changes while it works to keep things running as smoothly as possible.
IndiGo asks passengers check flight status
IndiGo is urging everyone to check its flight status online or through the app before heading out.
Its teams are on the ground helping travelers and doing their best to get everyone moving again soon.
As IndiGo put it, "We are doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly."