IndiGo marks 20th with 20,000 free domestic tickets and refunds
India
IndiGo is marking its 20th birthday by giving away 20,000 free domestic flight tickets through its "Happy IndiGo Day" campaign.
Book a ticket between August 4 and August 6 on the IndiGo website, app, or with its AI assistant, and you could score a refund of up to ₹10,000 per booking if you're one of the lucky winners.
Winners must answer within 3 tries
Winners are picked randomly and notified by email and WhatsApp. To actually get your refund, just answer a simple question correctly within three tries (easy enough)!
The offer is open for economy class and IndiGoStretch bookings on one-way or return flights.
If you win, your refund lands in your account in three to five business days.