IndiGo passenger accidentally deplaned at Hyderabad after emergency exit alarm
India
A passenger on an IndiGo flight at Hyderabad airport was deplaned after he accidentally set off the emergency exit alarm.
Dinesh, who switched to an emergency-exit seat, touched the handle by mistake while settling in, which triggered a security sensor alarm during the boarding process.
Police: Dinesh never tried opening door
Police confirmed it was a genuine accident and that Dinesh never tried to open the door.
He was subsequently handed over to the RGIA Outpost Police Station, and the airline crew handled things quickly, and everyone stayed safe.