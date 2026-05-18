IndiGo passengers stranded 25 minutes on Vadodara to Delhi tarmac
India
Passengers on an IndiGo flight from Vadodara to Delhi had a rough night when a power failure left them stuck on the tarmac for 25 minutes with no lights or air conditioning.
The outage happened while the plane was parked, turning the cabin into a hot, pitch-black space and causing plenty of discomfort.
Flight delayed 80 minutes, videos circulated
With no airflow, people started fanning themselves with newspapers and files.
Some even caught it on video, which quickly made its way around social media.
The flight, originally set to leave at 8:40pm was delayed by 80 minutes and finally took off at 10:00pm after technicians fixed the issue.