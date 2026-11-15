IndiGo Pune to Guwahati flight lands safely after gear malfunction
An IndiGo flight from Pune to Guwahati had a tense moment on Sunday morning when its landing gear wouldn't retract after takeoff.
The pilot alerted Air Traffic Control (ATC) shortly after take-off about the landing gear problem; the Indian Air Force (IAF) then declared a Full Emergency at Pune Airport, but thanks to quick teamwork, the plane landed safely at 9:04am.
All 192 people on board were fine. No injuries were reported.
Pune Airport coordinates emergency response
Pune Airport jumped into action, coordinating with the air force and emergency teams for fire trucks and ambulances.
After a low flyby so ground staff could check the landing gear, the plane touched down safely and was guided to Bay 7.
Passengers exited calmly via a jet bridge, and IndiGo is arranging an alternate aircraft from Bengaluru to Pune to transport the affected passengers to Guwahati with minimal hassle.