IndiGo Pune to Guwahati flight lands safely after gear malfunction

An IndiGo flight from Pune to Guwahati had a tense moment on Sunday morning when its landing gear wouldn't retract after takeoff.

The pilot alerted Air Traffic Control (ATC) shortly after take-off about the landing gear problem; the Indian Air Force (IAF) then declared a Full Emergency at Pune Airport, but thanks to quick teamwork, the plane landed safely at 9:04am.

All 192 people on board were fine. No injuries were reported.