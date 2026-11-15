IndiGo Pune to Guwahati flight returns after landing gear failure
An IndiGo flight from Pune to Guwahati had to turn back soon after takeoff on Sunday because its landing gear wouldn't retract.
With 192 people on board, the Indian Air Force, which manages the airport, declared a "full emergency," but everyone landed safely at Pune airport around 9:04am (no injuries were reported).
IndiGo arranging Bengaluru to Pune aircraft
Airport officials acted fast, guiding the plane for a visual check before landing and sending fire and ambulance teams just in case.
Once safety was confirmed, the emergency was called off by 9:10am
IndiGo is arranging an alternate aircraft from Bengaluru to Pune so affected passengers can continue their journey to Guwahati without too much hassle.