IndiGo raises fuel surcharge after sharp ATF price rise
India
IndiGo is bumping up its fuel surcharge thanks to a sharp rise in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, with ATF costs among the highest in the last decade.
With ATF making up a big chunk of airline costs, this move is set to make flying a bit pricier for everyone.
Fares rising, government in talks
Domestic fliers and international fares are going up.
The government says it's talking with airlines and oil companies to find ways to manage these rising costs and keep air travel running smoothly.