Indore: Boyfriend rapes, shares videos of dead girlfriend

What we know so far

The victim's father reported her missing on February 11. Separate reports allege she had been blackmailed by Dhamnodiya.

Neighbors later noticed a foul smell from Dhamnodiya's apartment, leading police to discover the victim's decomposed body on February 13.

By then, Dhamnodiya had fled to Maharashtra; he was tracked down and arrested on February 14.

He confessed without remorse—telling police, "What had to happen has happened."

Investigators are now piecing together digital evidence and have him in custody for further questioning.