Indore: Boyfriend rapes, shares videos of dead girlfriend
In Indore, MBA student Piyush Dhamnodiya allegedly murdered his 24-year-old girlfriend and classmate during a fight about marriage on February 10.
After the murder, he reportedly raped her body and circulated explicit photos and videos of her—an act that left many shocked and disturbed.
What we know so far
The victim's father reported her missing on February 11. Separate reports allege she had been blackmailed by Dhamnodiya.
Neighbors later noticed a foul smell from Dhamnodiya's apartment, leading police to discover the victim's decomposed body on February 13.
By then, Dhamnodiya had fled to Maharashtra; he was tracked down and arrested on February 14.
He confessed without remorse—telling police, "What had to happen has happened."
Investigators are now piecing together digital evidence and have him in custody for further questioning.