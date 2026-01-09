Next Article
Indore hospital accident: Infant's thumb cut off, nurse suspended
India
At Indore's MY Hospital, an infant being treated for pneumonia had his thumb accidentally cut off by a nurse while she was removing tape used for intravenous drugs.
The infant was moved to MGM Medical College's Super Speciality Hospital for surgery.
Thumb reattached, inquiry underway
Doctors managed to successfully reattach the baby's thumb and say he's stable but still under observation.
The hospital has suspended the nurse involved and docked pay from three others while an official inquiry is underway.
This incident comes just months after previous safety concerns at the same hospital.