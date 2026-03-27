Indore man kills woman in car after argument over Airbnb
A heated argument over an Airbnb penthouse in Indore's Shiv Vatika Township turned tragic when Mohit Chaudhary allegedly drove his car into a group of residents, fatally injuring Shampa Pandey, a software engineer and mother of two.
The incident happened late Wednesday night in March 2026, following ongoing tensions about the penthouse and its guests.
Both men arrested
Residents had been upset for a while about the penthouse, saying it brought unfamiliar faces and safety worries.
Things got worse when they cut off its electricity.
Kuldeep Chaudhary, who had allegedly rented out his penthouse on Airbnb, hit back by shutting down power in other apartments.
This standoff ended with Mohit Chaudhary's alleged attack.
Both Mohit Chaudhary and Kuldeep Chaudhary have been arrested for murder, with police using CCTV footage as evidence.
Authorities are now also looking into whether the Airbnb setup broke any rules.