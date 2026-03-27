Indore man kills woman in car after argument over Airbnb

Both men arrested

Residents had been upset for a while about the penthouse, saying it brought unfamiliar faces and safety worries.

Things got worse when they cut off its electricity.

Kuldeep Chaudhary, who had allegedly rented out his penthouse on Airbnb, hit back by shutting down power in other apartments.

This standoff ended with Mohit Chaudhary's alleged attack.

Both Mohit Chaudhary and Kuldeep Chaudhary have been arrested for murder, with police using CCTV footage as evidence.

Authorities are now also looking into whether the Airbnb setup broke any rules.