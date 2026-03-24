Indore mob vandalizes clinic of doctor-rapist
India
In Indore, a mob vandalized the clinic and home of Sayeed Khan, who was arrested for allegedly drugging and raping a married woman at his clinic.
The woman said Khan also filmed her to blackmail her.
She filed a complaint on March 22, 2026, after he allegedly assaulted her again that day.
Health officials have sealed Khan's clinic for license checks
Khan was arrested and charged with rape, criminal intimidation, and a violation of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 2021.
After his arrest, locals set fire to his motorcycle and damaged his property; police have named six suspects and are searching for dozens more involved in the violence.
Health officials have sealed Khan's clinic for license checks, while both the assault and vandalism cases are under investigation.