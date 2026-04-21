Indore officers suspended after alleged theft of 22 tolas gold
India
Five Indore police officers, including Sub-Inspector Sanjay Bishnoi, have been suspended after being accused of breaking into a businessman's house, turning off the CCTV cameras, and stealing 22 tolas of gold during a raid.
The action came after the homeowner filed a complaint, prompting senior officials to step in and launch an investigation.
Amrendra Singh confirms probe, footage review
Additional DCP Amrendra Singh confirmed that the officers are now under departmental investigation.
The case has sparked concerns about how rules are followed inside the police department, with officials now reviewing footage and checking if everything was done by the book.