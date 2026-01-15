Indore water contamination: Audit links 15 deaths to tainted water

What's happening now?

Locals say the real death toll is even higher—at least 23, including a six-month-old infant.

Over 430 people have been hospitalized so far; most are home now but a few remain in serious condition.

The government has given compensation to affected families and suspended engineers while an inquiry is underway.

To prevent this from happening again, the city has shut down unsafe tubewells, repaired pipelines at several locations, and begun adding a Residual Chlorine Analyser that will be integrated with the existing SCADA system.