Indore's water crisis: What went wrong?
Indore just faced a major water contamination disaster after sewage from a toilet built over water pipes leaked into the supply in Bhagirathpura.
The result? Dozens fell seriously ill with vomiting and diarrhea, and at least six people have died—though locals say the real toll is higher, with more than 200 still in hospital.
Water activist Rajendra Singh called it a "system-created disaster," pointing to deep flaws in how the city manages its water.
Corruption, high costs, and ignored warnings
Singh blames corruption and poor planning for pipelines being placed dangerously close to drains.
He also criticized Indore's heavy reliance on Narmada River water, which has to be pumped 80km at huge electricity costs—about ₹25 crore every month.
Singh had raised concerns about these risks years ago, questioning Indore's continued reliance on Narmada water and the lack of responsible water management.