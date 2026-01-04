Indore's water crisis: What went wrong? India Jan 04, 2026

Indore just faced a major water contamination disaster after sewage from a toilet built over water pipes leaked into the supply in Bhagirathpura.

The result? Dozens fell seriously ill with vomiting and diarrhea, and at least six people have died—though locals say the real toll is higher, with more than 200 still in hospital.

Water activist Rajendra Singh called it a "system-created disaster," pointing to deep flaws in how the city manages its water.