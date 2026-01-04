West Bengal starts building world's largest Durga angan in Kolkata

Durga Angan will showcase a massive 54-meter Garbha Griha, 108 deity idols, and 64 lion statues. There'll be dedicated spaces for other deities, a museum of Puja artifacts, a prasad kitchen, and tree-lined walkways—basically, it's designed to be an immersive festival experience anytime you visit.

Why does it matter?

This isn't just about tradition—it's set to boost tourism big time (think Digha's Jagannath Dham levels), create jobs, and put West Bengal on top of India's travel charts by 2027.

The site plans to welcome up to one lakh visitors daily when finished in late 2027—so whether you're into culture or just cool places to hang out with friends, this one could be worth checking out.