Uttarakhand may restrict non-Hindus's entry into Haridwar India Jan 04, 2026

Uttarakhand is thinking about limiting non-Hindus from entering Haridwar to help preserve its spiritual atmosphere, especially with the Kumbh Mela coming up.

The Chief Minister has said the city's sacred character is a priority, and right now, some main Ganga ghats like Har Ki Pauri already have these restrictions in place.