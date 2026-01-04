Uttarakhand may restrict non-Hindus's entry into Haridwar
Uttarakhand is thinking about limiting non-Hindus from entering Haridwar to help preserve its spiritual atmosphere, especially with the Kumbh Mela coming up.
The Chief Minister has said the city's sacred character is a priority, and right now, some main Ganga ghats like Har Ki Pauri already have these restrictions in place.
Why now, and what could change?
This move is rooted in a 1916 agreement meant to protect Haridwar's religious identity.
Now, officials are talking about extending these rules to all 105 ghats between Haridwar and Rishikesh.
Religious leaders like Swami Kailashanand Giri feel it's important for preserving the sanctity of the Ganga city.
Seers want 'holy city' status
Many seers are also calling for Haridwar to be officially declared a 'holy city,' which would further limit non-Hindu entry and even residence.
With around 40 million pilgrims visiting every year—and occasional controversies involving non-Hindu tourists—supporters say stricter rules could help maintain the city's spiritual focus.