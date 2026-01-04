New airports coming up in India every 50 days

India is rapidly expanding its aviation infrastructure, with the number of aircraft in the country rising to 843. Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said that 80 new aircraft were added in 2025 and another 106 are expected to be inducted in 2026. He also revealed plans by regional carrier Star Air for more aircraft orders, which will further boost capacity.

Global vision India's international aviation ambitions Naidu emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for aviation is not just domestic but also international. He said that PM Modi has a clear vision of making India an international aviation market and not just a big domestic market. This vision is influencing policies and infrastructure decisions across the country.

Infrastructure growth Rapid airport expansion across India Naidu highlighted the rapid pace of airport expansion in India, with a new airport or expansion happening every 45 to 50 days. Major projects include the soon-to-be-opened Jewar airport near Delhi and Bhogapuram airport in a few months. Mumbai is also planning a third airport after Navi Mumbai's facility becomes operational.

Connectivity boost Policy support for international connectivity Naidu said the Civil Aviation Ministry is pushing states to have multiple airports where capacity is reaching saturation. The 150km rule restricting second airport construction no longer applies if existing airports are fully utilized. He also mentioned that 18 airports are under the Open Sky policy, which facilitates international routes.