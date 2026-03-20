Industrial diesel prices spike by ₹22.72 per liter India Mar 20, 2026

Industrial diesel just got a lot pricier, up by as much as ₹22.72 per liter in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.

This spike follows global oil price swings (thanks to Middle East tensions), with crude briefly hitting $119 a barrel.

For context: Delhi's industrial diesel now costs ₹109.59 per liter (up from ₹87.67), and Mumbai's is at ₹113.11 per liter (up from ₹90.39).

This fuel powers things like telecom towers, factories, and backup generators, so expect higher running costs for businesses that rely on it.