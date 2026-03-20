Industrial diesel prices spike by ₹22.72 per liter
Industrial diesel just got a lot pricier, up by as much as ₹22.72 per liter in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.
This spike follows global oil price swings (thanks to Middle East tensions), with crude briefly hitting $119 a barrel.
For context: Delhi's industrial diesel now costs ₹109.59 per liter (up from ₹87.67), and Mumbai's is at ₹113.11 per liter (up from ₹90.39).
This fuel powers things like telecom towers, factories, and backup generators, so expect higher running costs for businesses that rely on it.
Why are petrol, diesel prices unchanged?
If you're filling up your bike or car with regular petrol or diesel, no change: prices have stayed steady in Delhi since April 2022 (₹94.77 per liter for petrol, ₹87.67 per liter for diesel).
Oil companies are expected to absorb current cost pressures for the time being.
But for industries using industrial (bulk/commercial) diesel, supplied directly to factories, construction sites, mining operations and large generators, the new prices will sting and could mean higher expenses across different sectors.