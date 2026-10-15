Influencer Minu Jasmin arrested in Malappuram for alleged MDMA sale

Acting on a tip about drugs being sold to local youth, police tracked the group across Malappuram, Vengara, and Mankada.

The team also recovered syringes, a digital scale, zip-lock bags, and ₹25,000 in cash, while the 10.5gm of MDMA was valued at about ₹50,000.

Anas, Shabeer T.P. and Sajjad had previously faced cases at various police stations related to MDMA sales and use.

Investigators are now looking into the source of the drugs and other aspects of the alleged drug trade.