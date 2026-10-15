Influencer Minu Jasmin arrested in Malappuram for alleged MDMA sale
A 23-year-old social media influencer, Minu Jasmin, was arrested in Kerala's Malappuram district for allegedly selling MDMA.
The police and the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) picked up Jasmin and three others, Anas, Shabeer T.P. and Sajjad, during a Wednesday night operation that seized 10.5gm of the drug.
Police seize 10.5g MDMA, cash ₹25,000
Acting on a tip about drugs being sold to local youth, police tracked the group across Malappuram, Vengara, and Mankada.
The team also recovered syringes, a digital scale, zip-lock bags, and ₹25,000 in cash, while the 10.5gm of MDMA was valued at about ₹50,000.
Anas, Shabeer T.P. and Sajjad had previously faced cases at various police stations related to MDMA sales and use.
Investigators are now looking into the source of the drugs and other aspects of the alleged drug trade.