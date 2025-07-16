'Innocent, don't know anything': Chhangur Baba refutes conversion claims

Chhangur Baba denies all allegations

Over 40 bank accounts tied to the group reportedly received more than ₹100 crore from foreign sources, which went into buying luxury homes and cars.

Chhangur Baba and his aides are in ATS custody until July 16.

The case also links to a missing Ghaziabad girl who vanished in 2019 after being promised work in Dubai.

Authorities are digging into the gang's international connections and financial trail as they prepare their chargesheet; meanwhile, Chhangur Baba denies all allegations.