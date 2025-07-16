'Innocent, don't know anything': Chhangur Baba refutes conversion claims
Jamaluddin, known as Chhangur Baba, a self-proclaimed spiritual leader from Balrampur, was arrested on July 5 by Uttar Pradesh ATS.
He's accused of running a major illegal conversion racket that targeted Hindu women and minors—allegedly using cash rewards, fake job offers abroad, and emotional pressure to get them to convert.
Chhangur Baba denies all allegations
Over 40 bank accounts tied to the group reportedly received more than ₹100 crore from foreign sources, which went into buying luxury homes and cars.
Chhangur Baba and his aides are in ATS custody until July 16.
The case also links to a missing Ghaziabad girl who vanished in 2019 after being promised work in Dubai.
Authorities are digging into the gang's international connections and financial trail as they prepare their chargesheet; meanwhile, Chhangur Baba denies all allegations.