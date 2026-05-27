INS Kolkata stops suspected pirate attack in Western Indian Ocean
India
The Indian Navy's INS Kolkata stepped in fast to stop a suspected pirate attack on the merchant ship MV Mashallah 1 in the Western Indian Ocean.
After receiving inputs about suspicious activity, the crew used their helicopter for a quick aerial check and carried out boarding operations to investigate the threat, making sure everyone on board stayed safe.
Indian Navy secures Gulf of Aden
This isn't a one-off: The Indian Navy has been patrolling these waters since 2008 to keep global shipping safe, especially around the busy Gulf of Aden.
With tensions rising in the region after the America-Iran war that began on February 28, their quick response shows just how important these missions are for keeping trade routes secure.