INS Sahyadri arrives at Yokosuka for Malabar 2026 exercise
India
INS Sahyadri, one of India's stealth frigates, just pulled into Yokosuka Naval Base in Japan to join the big Malabar 2026 naval exercise.
This multilateral naval exercise brings together navies from India, Japan, the US and Australia to practice working as a team and keep the region's seas safer.
Japanese and Indian officials attend ceremony
The Japanese navy gave INS Sahyadri a warm welcome, with top officials from both countries attending the ceremony, a clear sign of growing friendship.
The Malabar series is all about building trust and cooperation at sea, showing how seriously India takes joint security efforts with its partners.