INS Vikrant hosts Milan 2026's closing ceremony, marking naval milestone
Milan 2026, one of the world's biggest naval exercises, just wrapped up off Visakhapatnam.
This year saw dozens of nations join in, with warships, submarines, and aircraft operating off Visakhapatnam for about a week; the closing ceremony took place aboard INS Vikrant.
Rear Admiral Alok Ananda led the closing ceremony, marking a high point for international naval teamwork.
Exercise had 2 phases
The exercise had two phases: first on shore with seminars, sports matches, and planning sessions; then out at sea with intense drills in air defense and anti-submarine warfare.
Countries including Germany, the Philippines, and the UAE joined as maiden participants—showing how India is stepping up as a connector for global navies and boosting security in the Indo-Pacific.