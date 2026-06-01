INSAT-3DS captures 1,600km thunderstorm corridor from Jodhpur to Hyderabad
India
India just saw a huge thunderstorm corridor, about 1,600km long, stretching from Jodhpur to Hyderabad.
Captured by the IMD's INSAT-3DS satellite on Monday evening, this storm is part of the country's pre-monsoon weather buzz and has covered a big chunk of India.
Thunderstorms drop temperatures, hint southwest monsoon
These thunderstorms have given people a break from intense heat waves, dropping daytime temperatures in several states.
Meteorologists say it's all thanks to warm ground temperatures, loads of moisture from the seas, and shifting winds.
The widespread clouds hint that the southwest monsoon could be right around the corner.