Intelligence report: Padmanabhaswamy Temple missing nearly 78g gold, ornaments unreturned
A new intelligence report says valuables, including nearly 78gm of gold bars and coins, have gone missing from Kerala's famous Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple.
The report also points out that a multi-tier gold lamp and the Vaira Nama ornament haven't been returned after repairs, raising questions about how well the temple tracks its treasures.
Travancore-linked staff, visitors skip security checks
The report highlights that some staff and visitors connected to the Travancore royal family have been skipping security checks at one entrance.
The committee managing the temple is under fire for poor handling of offerings.
Suggestions include moving all valuables to one strongroom, keeping better records, boosting police surveillance, and making sure everyone, no matter who they are, goes through proper checks.