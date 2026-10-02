International Tourism Mart returns to Tawang near India China border
Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh is set to host the International Tourism Mart from October 27 to November 1, making a comeback after more than a decade.
The event, organized by India's Ministry of Tourism and the state government, is all about spotlighting Tawang's unique location near the India-China border, especially with ongoing border tensions, and boosting its profile as a travel destination.
Delegates explore Northeast India tourism
The Mart will bring together tourism professionals, officials, and investors from about 20 countries (even China might show up), all looking at new opportunities in Northeast India.
With Tawang's Buddhist heritage, Himalayan landscape, and Monpa culture on display, the hope is to attract more visitors and fresh investment across states like Assam, Manipur, and Meghalaya.