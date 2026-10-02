Internet suspended near Jantar Mantar as AAP demands CEC resignation
India
On Friday, internet services were cut off from 9am to 9pm in a 1.5-kilometer area around Jantar Mantar, Delhi, after protests ramped up against the Election Commission.
AAP leaders, joined by student and youth groups (SFI and DYFI), are calling for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to step down over alleged issues with voter roll revisions.
Police remove Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjeev Jha
Police declared the protest unlawful and removed key AAP figures like Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sanjeev Jha from the protest site.
Security was tightened, movement on roads near Jantar Mantar was restricted, and Delhi Traffic Police asked commuters to avoid Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street, Ashoka Road and adjoining stretches due to expected disruptions.