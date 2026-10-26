IQAir and CPCB give different Mumbai air quality readings
Mumbai's air quality has been making headlines, but the numbers you see depend on who's reporting.
Global tracker IQAir recently called Mumbai's air "unhealthy," while India's own CPCB said it was "satisfactory," all on the same day.
The main reason? They use different ways to measure and rate pollution, so the same air can look much worse or better depending on which system you check.
IQAir stricter CPCB may miss spikes
IQAir uses a stricter U.S.-based method that often gives higher (worse) scores for pollution, especially for tiny PM2.5 particles that are bad for your lungs.
Meanwhile, CPCB relies on Indian standards and a different monitoring network, which can miss local pollution spikes from traffic or construction.
If you're worried about health risks, it helps to check sensors closest to where you live and remember that not all pollutants affect your body in the same way, so a little context goes a long way!