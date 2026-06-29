Iqbal Ansari urges full investigation into Ram Mandir donation allegations
Allegations of a donation scam at the Ram Mandir have left many feeling let down, especially those who contributed to the temple's construction.
Iqbal Ansari, a key voice from the Ayodhya dispute, called out the betrayal of trust and said actions like this "tarnish the sanctity of religious endeavors."
He's urging for transparency and wants a full investigation, reminding everyone that this is not just about money; it's about faith and respect.
Calls grow for temple funds oversight
The news has sparked outrage across India, with both devotees and leaders demanding stricter checks on how temple funds are managed.
The Ram Mandir project holds deep cultural significance, so these allegations have put its leadership under serious scrutiny and made calls for ethical governance even louder.