Iqbal Ansari urges full investigation into Ram Mandir donation allegations India Jun 29, 2026

Allegations of a donation scam at the Ram Mandir have left many feeling let down, especially those who contributed to the temple's construction.

Iqbal Ansari, a key voice from the Ayodhya dispute, called out the betrayal of trust and said actions like this "tarnish the sanctity of religious endeavors."

He's urging for transparency and wants a full investigation, reminding everyone that this is not just about money; it's about faith and respect.