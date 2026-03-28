Iran clears 2 Indian LPG carriers carrying over 90,000 tons
India
Iran just gave the go-ahead for two Indian LPG carriers, BW Tyre and GREEN SANVI, to leave the Persian Gulf, carrying over 90,000 metric tons of cooking gas.
Even with all the regional tension, this move keeps India's kitchens running and highlights how closely India and Iran work together on energy.
Hormuz restrictions highlight India Iran cooperation
Getting these ships out is a big deal since the Strait of Hormuz has seen more restrictions lately.
Each ship is packed with over 45,000 metric tons of LPG, enough to keep supplies stable back home.
It also shows that even when things get tense in the region, India and Iran are sticking together to make sure households don't miss out on essentials.