Iran envoy Abdul Majid Hakim Elahi highlights Iran India ties
Iran's representative of Supreme Leader in India, Abdul Majid Hakim Elahi, is reminding everyone of the long-standing cultural and historical bonds between Iran and India, even as things feel tense right now.
In a recent chat with The Hindu, he touched on big topics like the ongoing Israel-US conflict with Iran and what it means for the region.
Elahi cites Iran's 10-point peace plan
Elahi criticized the Israel-US actions against Iran as unclear in purpose and shared that Iran has put forward a 10-point plan aimed at peace.
He also pointed out how some neighboring countries are leaning on US protection but might rethink things when they see its limits.
On a brighter note, Elahi highlighted women's growing role in education and work in Iran, and mentioned Ayatollah Khamenei's early writings about India as proof of deep-rooted connections, hinting at hope for better ties ahead.