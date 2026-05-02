Iran envoy Abdul Majid Hakim Elahi highlights Iran India ties

Elahi cites Iran's 10-point peace plan

Elahi criticized the Israel-US actions against Iran as unclear in purpose and shared that Iran has put forward a 10-point plan aimed at peace.

He also pointed out how some neighboring countries are leaning on US protection but might rethink things when they see its limits.

On a brighter note, Elahi highlighted women's growing role in education and work in Iran, and mentioned Ayatollah Khamenei's early writings about India as proof of deep-rooted connections, hinting at hope for better ties ahead.