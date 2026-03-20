Iran-Israel conflict: India warns of energy supply risks

PM Modi calls attacks 'deeply disturbing'

With global oil and gas prices spiking, India's heavy reliance on imported energy is in the spotlight: 90% of its oil and more than half of its gas come from abroad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the attacks "deeply disturbing" today and is urging talks with regional leaders to keep vital shipping routes safe.

The government says it is watching things closely, but any long-term disruption could mean higher prices or even shortages in India.