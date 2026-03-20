Iran-Israel conflict: India warns of energy supply risks
Tensions are high after Israeli airstrikes hit Iran's South Pars gas field and Iran fired missiles at Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City, home to the world's biggest LNG plant.
The strikes caused fires and significant damage, prompting containment and security operations and raising fears of supply disruptions, and since India gets over 40% of its LNG imports from Qatar, with most of that supply coming from Ras Laffan, there is growing worry about how this could affect its energy supply.
PM Modi calls attacks 'deeply disturbing'
With global oil and gas prices spiking, India's heavy reliance on imported energy is in the spotlight: 90% of its oil and more than half of its gas come from abroad.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the attacks "deeply disturbing" today and is urging talks with regional leaders to keep vital shipping routes safe.
The government says it is watching things closely, but any long-term disruption could mean higher prices or even shortages in India.