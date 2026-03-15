Iran-Israel conflict leads to LPG crisis in India
Hyderabad's restaurants and hotels (over 70,000 in total) are facing a tough time as an LPG shortage disrupts daily operations.
The crisis, linked to tensions between the US Israel, and Iran, is forcing many places to cut down their menus or even close temporarily.
Industry losses could hit ₹100 crore each day.
Restaurant owners say alternatives like induction stoves aren't practical
With LPG prices climbing, some restaurants have increased the prices of meals and tiffins; the crisis is affecting eateries of all kinds.
The National Restaurants Association of India is urging the government to set aside half the usual commercial LPG supply for hospitality businesses.
Restaurant owners have said alternatives like induction stoves aren't practical for most kitchens, and wood-fired cooking just doesn't work for most dishes in Hyderabad's diverse food scene.