Iran-Israel war impacts India: Fertilizer prices skyrocket

Fertilizer costs are shooting up in India as it approaches its key sowing season, thanks to the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict. Deals for urea have been reported around $492 per ton, and some transactions spiked to about $530 per ton—making things tough for both farmers and the government.

DAP prices also rising Diammonium phosphate (DAP) prices have climbed too, normalizing to around $750 by mid-February 2026 (Egypt's DAP purchases were reported at $750 around Feb 19, 2026).

Global trading hubs are also seeing steady price hikes, keeping fertilizer budgets under pressure.

Shipping disruptions and production halts Tensions in the Gulf have led to production halts at Qatar, which supplies 40% of India's LNG imports, while shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz are blocked or delayed.

Shipping disruptions and production halts have made supplies unpredictable.