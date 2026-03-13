Iran unrest: India monitoring ships with Indian crew in Gulf
India
With the Gulf region heating up, India is closely tracking 24 of its ships in the Persian Gulf, where 677 Indian crew members are working.
Another three vessels with 76 seafarers are being monitored in the Gulf of Oman.
This extra caution follows recent unrest in Iran, which has made these waters more unpredictable.
We are in continuous touch with seafarers: Official
Rajesh Kumar Sinha from the shipping ministry shared that officials are maintaining continuous contact with Indian crew members through their agencies.
The government said officials are monitoring the situation and maintaining contact, to help keep seafarers informed.