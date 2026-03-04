Iran war halts basmati exports: What it means for India India Mar 04, 2026

Tensions from US-Israel strikes on Iran have thrown a wrench into India's basmati rice trade.

Ships are stuck at Iran's main port, leaving tons of rice stranded and exporters worried.

India is the world's top basmati supplier, and this disruption comes as exports to West Asia totalled 3.90 million tons between April-December 2025.