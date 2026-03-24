Iran war impacts basmati exports from MP: What's the crisis
The ongoing war in Iran has thrown a wrench into basmati rice exports from Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district.
Since late February, shipments have been stuck at ports because of skyrocketing freight costs and a shortage of containers, leaving over two dozen local rice mills unable to send their rice to key markets like Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.
Farmers, small businesses hit hard
This isn't just about trade: it's hitting farmers and small businesses hard.
Basmati prices have dropped by ₹300 to ₹500 per quintal, cutting into farmers' earnings and causing payment delays for exporters.
If things don't improve soon, many small and medium-sized industries in Raisen could face serious losses or even shut down, putting local jobs and livelihoods at risk.