Iran war impacts basmati exports from MP: What's the crisis

Farmers, small businesses hit hard

This isn't just about trade: it's hitting farmers and small businesses hard.

Basmati prices have dropped by ₹300 to ₹500 per quintal, cutting into farmers' earnings and causing payment delays for exporters.

If things don't improve soon, many small and medium-sized industries in Raisen could face serious losses or even shut down, putting local jobs and livelihoods at risk.