Iran writes 'Thank you India' on missiles launched at Israel

Iran has reportedly inscribed messages thanking the "people of India" on missiles fired toward Israel . The images, shared by the Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai and Iranian state media, show members of Iran's Aerospace Force writing messages in blue ink on the missiles before their launch. Similar notes were also sent to Spain, Pakistan, and Germany as part of a larger outreach effort by Tehran.

Operation details IRGC launches Operation True Promise 4 The missile launches were part of the 83rd wave of Iran's military operation, dubbed "Operation True Promise 4," by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The operation targeted key American and Israeli military assets in the region, including oil storage facilities in Ashdod and military sites near Modi'in. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that India was among a few "friendly" countries whose ships would not be blocked through the Strait of Hormuz.

Humanitarian support Kashmir civilians organize donations for Iran Iran has also acknowledged the humanitarian support from the Indians, especially from Kashmir. Civilians in Jammu and Kashmir have organized donation drives for those affected by the conflict in Iran. One notable instance was a Kashmiri woman who donated gold kept for her late husband. The Iranian Embassy in India thanked such gestures, saying they would "never be forgotten."

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Children's gesture Indian children aid Minab school students In another instance of humanitarian support, Indian children donated their piggy banks to help students of Minab School in Iran. The embassy called it a symbol of compassion and thanked India for the support. This comes amid global attention on the Minab school tragedy, where many children were among the victims of a missile strike during the ongoing conflict.

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