'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' breaks HBO teaser records

The Harry Potter series, based on JK Rowling 's beloved fantasy novels, is set to premiere in December 2026. The show will star Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. Other notable cast members include John Lithgow (Albus Dumbledore), Janet McTeer (Minerva McGonagall), and Paapa Essiedu (Severus Snape).

Series plot

What will the first season show?

The series will follow Harry Potter as he receives his letter of admission to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry on his 11th birthday. This letter introduces him to a world filled with fun, friendship, and magic. However, this new adventure also comes with great risks as Harry must confront a dangerous enemy from his past, Lord Voldemort. The show is written by Francesca Gardiner and executive produced by Rowling, among others.