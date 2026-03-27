Rowling calls 'Harry Potter' teaser 'incredible,' but fans remain divided

The first teaser for HBO 's upcoming Harry Potter series has sparked mixed reactions among fans. While author J.K. Rowling expressed her approval on social media, many fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticize the lack of color and stylization in comparison to the original film franchise. The series is set to premiere on Christmas Day 2026.

Author's reaction Rowling: I'm so happy with it Rowling took to X to express her excitement over the teaser, stating, "It's going to be incredible. I'm so happy with it." Her tweet was a response to a fan who said the teaser "looks bloody marvelous," adding: "I cannot wait, and as it seems to me, neither can the rest of the world."

Fan backlash However, fans are not impressed with the teaser Despite Rowling's enthusiasm, many fans were not impressed with the teaser. One user wrote on X, "Looks really well produced, the sets and costumes are great... but I feel zero magic. It's missing that little spark. Maybe I'm just too nostalgic for the color grading of the 2001 film." Another asked why the new series was so "comically dark and blue."

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Controversy Series also faced backlash over Snape's race-swapping The teaser also faced criticism for the race-swapping of Severus Snape, now played by actor Paapa Essiedu. Some fans expressed their discontent with this casting choice on X. Others voiced concerns over Rowling's controversial views, particularly her anti-trans stance. One user wrote, "You cannot 'separate the art from the artist' with Harry Potter. JK Rowling has directly funded harmful legislation to the trans community and directly caused harm to trans people."

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