IMD warns Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh of more rain
What's the story
Delhi and its neighboring regions of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are bracing for more rain in the coming days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms and rainfall across several states over the next few days. On Saturday, residents can expect partly cloudy skies with sunshine for most of the day. Temperatures will range from 18°C to 32°C during this period.
Forecast breakdown
IMD issues yellow alert for New Delhi
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Sunday due to a western disturbance, warning of rain and thunderstorms. The detailed weather forecast for New Delhi from March 26 to April 1 is as follows: On March 26, the sky will be generally cloudy with chances of very light rain or drizzle. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (20-40km/h) are expected during the evening/night.
Noida forecast
Noida: Storms expected on March 29
Noida is likely to witness unstable weather conditions. The weather in the city is expected to improve on March 28, with a partly cloudy sky and no significant rainfall activity. Thunderstorms with rain are likely to return on March 29 and continue through March 30. By March 31, the sky will be generally cloudy, bringing relatively stable weather.
Gurugram forecast
Gurugram: Storms expected on March 29
Gurugram is also likely to experience unstable weather conditions. The weather will improve slightly on March 28 with a partly cloudy sky and no major rainfall activity. Thunderstorms and rain activity may return on March 29 and continue across the region till March 30. By March 31, the city will be under a generally cloudy sky with more stable conditions expected.