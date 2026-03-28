IMD warns Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh of more rain

Delhi and its neighboring regions of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are bracing for more rain in the coming days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms and rainfall across several states over the next few days. On Saturday, residents can expect partly cloudy skies with sunshine for most of the day. Temperatures will range from 18°C to 32°C during this period.

Forecast breakdown IMD issues yellow alert for New Delhi The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Sunday due to a western disturbance, warning of rain and thunderstorms. The detailed weather forecast for New Delhi from March 26 to April 1 is as follows: On March 26, the sky will be generally cloudy with chances of very light rain or drizzle. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (20-40km/h) are expected during the evening/night.

Noida forecast Noida: Storms expected on March 29 Noida is likely to witness unstable weather conditions. The weather in the city is expected to improve on March 28, with a partly cloudy sky and no significant rainfall activity. Thunderstorms with rain are likely to return on March 29 and continue through March 30. By March 31, the sky will be generally cloudy, bringing relatively stable weather.

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