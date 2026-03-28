CBFC clears 'Vaazha 2' with U/A certificate
What's the story
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared the upcoming Malayalam film Vaazha 2 for release with a U/A certificate. The news was announced by the makers on the film's official Instagram handle, along with a poster confirming its certification and worldwide release on April 2. The sequel to the hit film Vaazha, it features Alphonse Puthren, Hashir, and Ameen, among others.
Production details
'Vaazha 2' production wrapped in November
The production of Vaazha 2 was completed in November last year, after a 115-day shoot. Producer Vipin Das took to Instagram to announce the wrap-up, stating that they were introducing new talents and technicians along with seasoned actors. The first part of the franchise, directed by Anand Menen, and featuring Jagadheesh, Kottayam Nazeer, Azees Nedumangad, among others, emerged as a superhit at the box office.
Crew
Meet the crew of 'Vaazha 2'
The second part of Vaazha is directed by Savin SA, and cinematography will be handled by Akhil Lailasuran. The core team also includes co-producers Harris Desom, P.B Anish, Adarsh Narayan, and Icon Cinemas. The film has been shot in various locations, including Dubai and Georgia.