CBFC clears 'Vaazha 2' with U/A certificate

Production details

'Vaazha 2' production wrapped in November

The production of Vaazha 2 was completed in November last year, after a 115-day shoot. Producer Vipin Das took to Instagram to announce the wrap-up, stating that they were introducing new talents and technicians along with seasoned actors. The first part of the franchise, directed by Anand Menen, and featuring Jagadheesh, Kottayam Nazeer, Azees Nedumangad, among others, emerged as a superhit at the box office.