Iranian boats hit euphoria in Hormuz, 21 Indian crew safe
India
A container ship called Euphoria, with 21 Indian crew members on board, was attacked by Iranian boats in the Strait of Hormuz on April 22, 2026.
Thankfully, everyone is safe and the ship is now back on course to Jeddah.
The attack comes as part of Iran's ongoing tensions with the US over shipping routes in the region.
India monitoring Bandar Abbas detentions
Iran has also targeted other ships lately, like MSC Francesca and Epaminondas (which had one Indian crew member, who is okay). Both are currently detained at Iran's Bandar Abbas port.
Meanwhile, another ship called Frosso K managed to pass through safely.
India's shipping ministry says they are keeping a close eye on things, as over 500 Indian seafarers are working in these waters right now.