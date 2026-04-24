Iranian boats hit euphoria in Hormuz, 21 Indian crew safe

India monitoring Bandar Abbas detentions

Iran has also targeted other ships lately, like MSC Francesca and Epaminondas (which had one Indian crew member, who is okay). Both are currently detained at Iran's Bandar Abbas port.

Meanwhile, another ship called Frosso K managed to pass through safely.

India's shipping ministry says they are keeping a close eye on things, as over 500 Indian seafarers are working in these waters right now.