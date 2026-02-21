New details emerge about Iranian tankers seized by India

The Indian Coast Guard seized three oil tankers, suspected of being involved in Iran 's sanctioned oil trade, in an operation carried out on February 5, around 100 nautical miles off Mumbai . The Mali-flagged MT Asphalt Star had gone "dark" on January 28, disabling its Automatic Identification System (AIS), VHF radio, and other sensors for nearly 11 hours while in Pakistan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Investigation details Vessel was in Pakistan's EEZ from January 20-28 The vessel was in Pakistan's EEZ from January 20-28. Coast Guard officials say such deliberate shutdowns are typical of illegal maritime activities, enabling ships to hide their identity and movements. The MT Asphalt Star was first spotted on February 4 in a "hot lay-up" position in the Arabian Sea. When contacted, it repeatedly changed its reported identity and destination.

Deception uncovered Tanker sent false voyage data through AIS, VHF The crew of the MT Asphalt Star initially claimed they were headed to Mangaluru in Karnataka. However, further investigations revealed that the tanker was sending false voyage data through AIS and VHF. It only had a temporary registration certificate issued in Bamako, Mali, on January 30, and did not have the required Protection & Indemnity (P&I) insurance for international shipping.

Advertisement

Smuggling charges MT Asphalt Star part of coordinated operation with sister vessels Authorities believe the MT Asphalt Star was part of a coordinated operation with two sister vessels, MT Al Jafzia and MT Stellar Ruby. These ships were allegedly conducting unauthorized ship-to-ship transfers inside India's Exclusive Economic Zone. Around 30 metric tons of heavy fuel oil were transferred to the MT Al Jafzia, while 5,473 metric tons of VG-40 bitumen were offloaded to the MT Stellar Ruby.

Advertisement

Legal proceedings FIR lodged against accused individuals An FIR has been lodged at Mumbai's Yellow Gate Police Station, naming nine accused individuals. They include crew members, masters, and engineers from the three vessels, as well as representatives of Star Shipping Management. The accused face charges of criminal conspiracy, smuggling, document forgery, and violations of customs, shipping, IT, and petroleum laws.