IRCTC now charges a convenience fee for online bookings
Booking your train tickets on IRCTC now comes with a small convenience fee: ₹10 plus GST for non-AC and ₹20 plus GST for AC tickets.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says this helps cover the cost of keeping the online ticketing system running smoothly.
Fee applies to all payment methods
Most people (about 87%) now book their reserved train seats online, saving time and avoiding long lines.
The fee applies to all payment methods, not just UPI.
Plus, IRCTC is stepping up security—over 2.5 crore suspicious user IDs were deactivated earlier this year, and from July, Aadhaar and OTP are required for Tatkal bookings to keep things fair and safe.